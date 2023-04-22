Historic Clonmel building marks175 years this weekend

A historic building in Clonmel will mark its 175th anniversary this weekend.

The Model School on the Western Road in the town is home to St Mary’s Parochial School

Former TD and Ceann Comhairle Sean Treacy, broadcaster Andy O’Mahoney and 8 time Irish Weightlifting Champion and Olympian Frank Rothwell are among the past pupils of the Model School

A celebration of the anniversary will take place at the school on Sunday

Rosemary Wallace is Principal of St Mary’s:

“the children will be obviously taking part and doing lots of historical drama and singing and we have had many past pupils who have come forward with all their stories and photo’s and in fact I have been bowled over by the level of interest from the local community so I think it is going to be a great occasion on Sunday because not only are we celebrating our own school but we are getting a chance to hear lots of stories from years gone by.”

It was designed by Frederick Darley who was a founding member of the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland.

Rosemary Wallace says the event is open to all:

“Everybody is very welcome, particularly anybody who is a pupil or knows somebody who was a past pupil… we would love these people to come along and share their stories.”