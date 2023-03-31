Historic building in Tipperary Town to be given a new lease of life

The Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force confirmed at this month’s meeting of Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel MD that Part 8 planning had been approved to see Dan Breen House repurposed for educational and training use.

Tipperary County Council, Youth Work Ireland, and Tipperary ETB are working with the task force to see Dan Breen House completely refurbished.

The Davis Street building will be resurrected as a Youth & Further Education and Training Centre that will offer a host of youth programmes and training opportunities, as well as targeted supports for people of economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

It was highlighted at the meeting that research carried out showed Tipp Town had low levels of education attainment and high levels of disadvantage when compared to other towns, and the proposed facility would assist in tackling these issues for the town.

The vision for Dan Breen House is a total refurbishment of the existing building and the demolition of the old library in order to erect a new modern extension.

All councillors in attendance welcomed the positive news that the vacant building would now have a new and beneficial use.

Councillor John Cross gave his support but wanted to flag that he foresaw issues with parking and traffic due to Mart trading at the location at least twice a week.

Michael Begley, manager of the task force, stated that four submissions were received from the public, with three in favour, but no submissions were made with regard to the Mart.

Director of Services, Anthony Coleman, replied to Cllr Cross’ query stating that it was not a public carpark, and street parking, as well as other facilities, are available, therefore the plans would not intervene with mart activities.