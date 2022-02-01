Government accused of ignoring students with decision to go ahead with written exam

A Tipperary student leader says Leaving Cert students have been ignored by government with the decision to proceed with a traditional exam this year.

Education Minister Norma Foley today brought the proposal to cabinet which recommends a return to the written exam format, although there will be greater question choice on all the papers.

The Children’s Ombudsman, sixth year student groups and opposition parties had all called for a hybrid model like that used in the past two years.

Emer Neville is a past pupil of the both the Presentation and Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn in Clonmel – she is now President of the Irish Second Level Students’ Union.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier she expressed disappointment at the decision.

“I think its very clear to see that the student voice has been disregarded in this issue and in this decision.

“There was very minimal consultation with students and that has been made very clear through the decision and the outcome that we’re seeing today.

“Students are not happy with this decision – they advocated so strongly for a hybrid and they were very vocal about the need for this hybrid and why additional changes to a paper just would not work and the Department of Education have completely disregarded this today.”