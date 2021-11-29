Good news for North Tipp school

The Education Minister has signed off on initial project approval for a significant expansion of a north Tipperary secondary school.

Norma Foley has approved the project for St Mary’s Secondary School in Newport, which includes three general classrooms, two special needs classrooms, and two science labs.

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed the funding, which comes under the Additional Accommodation Scheme.

He says the scale of funding has not yet been announced, as the project still has to go to tender.