Good news for North Tipp school

A school in North Tipperary has been granted funding for a new extension.

Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill, confirmed that Killeen National School, outside Riverstown, has received permission from the Department of Education to proceed to tender.

This development for the school will see a brand-new mainstream classroom and adjoining en-suite bathroom, and an SET classroom being constructed on-site.

The Fianna Fail TD has said that he is delighted with the news and that this will greatly enhance educational infrastructure in this rural part of the county.