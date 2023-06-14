Good news for a mid-Tipp school

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has confirmed that the CBS Secondary School in Thurles has been approved for a major new development.

The exciting and expansive new development will comprise two new special education classrooms, a new Engineering room and four new general classrooms for the school on Rossa Street.

Deputy Cahill says the expansion will provide badly needed space for the staff and student body in the CBS, and will see the provision of top-class teaching facilities in the school for many years to come.

He has praised the hard work of school principal, Tiernan O’Donnell on this project, as well as the school’s Board of Management.