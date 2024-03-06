Games Fleadh at TUS Thurles Campus

Next Generation video game developers will be showcasing their skills in Thurles today.

The 21st All Ireland Games Fleadh is being held in the TUS Thurles Campus.

Students with ambitions in the gaming industry will get a unique insight into the €165 billion industry and access to some of the world’s most successful gaming companies and representative bodies.

Up to 1,400 students have competed in the competition since it started and competitors will be in with a chance to win one of many different EA title prizes.