Foley confident Tipperary school bus service will improve

New plans to reform the school bus systems will help solve the annual problems where families across Tipperary are left devastated when they can’t get a ticket for their children, according to the Education Minister.

At the moment students who aren’t going to their nearest school can avail of concessionary tickets but these are only possible if there’s a free seat on an existing route.

Every year there are examples where children are left with no way to get to school when these tickets are withdrawn or not available.

A new review of school transport has recommended expanding the service by a hundred thousand extra places by 2030 and eliminating the ‘nearest school’ requirement.

Speaking to Tipp FM News on her visit to Carrick-on-Suir Minister Norma Foley says that will help stop the annual crisis.