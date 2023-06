There are plans for a major expansion of Gurteen College in North Tipp.

A planning application has been lodged for additional classrooms at the agriculture college near Ballingarry.

A new two-storey building comprising of six general classrooms is proposed for the 1,000 acre site which first opened in 1947.

Also included is a new internal pedestrian campus while 38 existing carparking spaces would be relocated south of the existing administrative and dormitory block.