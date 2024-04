If you’re thinking of learning something new you should think about going to an event at the Kickham Barracks in Clonmel today.

Current Tipperary ETB students and staff will be there from 10am to 2pm to answer questions about the array of full-time, part-time, certified and non-certified courses available locally

There will be course talks, information stands, and guided tours of the campus.

Tipp FM’s Tipp Today will also be broadcasting from Dillon Street this morning.