Coláiste Dún Iascaigh entrepreneurs raise funds for Dillon Quirke Foundation

A group of young Tipperary Entrepreneurs have to date raised almost €30,000 for the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

The Tipperary Local Enterprise Office brought their Student Enterprise Programme back to ‘in person’ for the first time since Covid this March with teams from across the county competing for prizes with their own mini businesses.

As part of that four Coláiste Dún Iascaigh 1st years created their business ‘Ard Foireann’ selling bespoke hand cut timber GAA Jersey decorations in Club and County colours.

In order to see their business also contribute to the community they made decorations that were dedicated to the Tipperary and Clonoulty Rossmore hurler with all funds going to the foundation.

To date Oran, Rian, Luke and Sean, along with their teachers have raised a total of €28,000.