Clonmel school finally makes the move to new building

Gaelscoil Chluain Meala has officially opened the doors of its new state of the art building.

The primary school based in Irishtown in Clonmel is equipped with a full range of both practical and academic modern facilities.

The gaelscoil has been based at a temporary facility since 1994.

Principal Karen Mhic Gearailt speaking at the opening said they are delighted to have finally opened the doors after 27 years of hard work by the whole school community.

Seán Ó’Ciardha, chairperson of the board of management thanked all businesses who have supported the school over the years and stated that without the ongoing team effort of staff, parents and board members it would not have happened.