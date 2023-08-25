Cara scores 97% in Leaving Cert Maths exam

Tipperary autism campaigner Cara Darmody has scored an amazing 97% in her Leaving Cert Maths exam.

The Ardfinnan student has gained national recognition for her efforts to raise awareness and funds for families of autistic children.

Her brothers Neil and John are severely autistic.

Having passed the Junior Cert maths paper with flying colours and this summer she sat the Leaving Cert and today started 1st year in secondary school

Her father Marc Darmody spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier saying the result adds weight to Cara’s efforts to force politicians to sit up and take notice of her campaign.

“She’s just so determined to force the politicians to make change that she was willing to do this. We felt so sorry for her because we knew that a lot depended on the result. If I came on today and told you she got lets just say 40% – the politicians would be delighted because she’s have to go away. But this 97% once again piles on the pressure one them to listen.”