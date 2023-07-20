Cahill positive about likely investment in Gurteen College

The future is positive for Gurteen Agriculture College in North Tipp according to local TD Jackie Cahill.

The Chair of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee was one of the many people attending the Energy & Farm Diversification Show at the college near Ballingarry.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy Cahill said the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris will be visiting there next month to view the facilities.

“It has a huge infrastructure here – you’ve a herd of dairy cows and you have an awful lot of different farming enterprise going on. They have the land to be able to do that and be able to cater for it.

“At the moment their facilities for the students, while they’re comfortable they’re past their sell by date lets say so significant investment is needed here. I’ve got good vibes from Minister Harris that he will listen favourably to the administrator here so I’m looking forward to having him here in August and advancing infrastructure improvements here in Gurteen.”