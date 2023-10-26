Big week for MIC Thurles

80 students from MIC Thurles’s post-primary undergraduate programmes are graduating from Mary Immaculate College.

There’s also many Tipperary students who have studied at MIC’s Limerick campus being conferred at ceremonies today and tomorrow.

Tipperary woman Marie O’Brien, from Bansha, is among those receiving doctorate awards. Dr O’Brien was awarded a doctorate for her research into the influence of childhood experience on the literary works of J. B. Barrie through a Freudian Lens.

President of MIC Professor Eugene Wall says it’s a big couple of days for the college and the students.

“Graduations are always a hugely exciting time and over the next two days we will celebrate the academic achievements of nearly 2,000 graduates including 26 newly conferred doctorates.”