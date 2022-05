104 Ukrainian pupils are attending schools in Tipperary.

According to the Department of Education they are among 5,843 refugees who have enrolled in Irish schools.

Almost 4,000 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools, while 1,875 pupils have enrolled at secondary level.

72 are in Primary schools in Tipp while 32 are in second level.

REALT is helping families to secure school places for their children.