‘EcoVision’ the new name for Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative

A Tipperary non-profit co-operative that’s helped local communities get almost 12-million Euro in grants over the last 12 years has re-launched with a new name.

Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative will now be known as EcoVision.

The rebrand marks a significant milestone in their development as they expand the reach and scope beyond energy upgrades.

Speaking to Tipp FM News at the launch event in the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh, General Manager Máirtín Ó’Méalóid says they wanted a snappier name because the old one didn’t really fit anymore:

“So Ecovision is standing for either energy communities of vision but also stands for energy community cooperatives.

“I came to work with Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative, which lets face it is quite a long name and also is no longer functioning just in county Tipperary, we have member communities in counties Clare and Limerick also.”