Tipperary labour shortage issues raised in the Dáil

Thurles TD Michael Lowry says Government must act to remove restrictions on international recruitment and allow the work permit process to be more flexible.

While saying that 40,000 Work Permits were issued last year Tánaiste Micheál Martin agreed with Deputy Lowry that there is a need for a Review, particularly of the Occupations List which he said would commence in June.

Michael Lowry says the entire area of Work Permits is weighed down by bureaucracy and is hitting a number of sectors.

“Labour shortage is a huge issue in Tipperary and across the country. Government must act to remove restrictions on international recruitment and allow the work permit process to be more flexible.

“As we enter the peak season hospitality, hotels, pubs and entertainment providers are in desperate need of staff. Agriculture, transport, meat processing and health care providers continue to battle staff shortages. 79% of IT companies report difficulty in finding skilled talent.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said a review of the work permit system is to commence next month. Deputy Lowry said it can’t come soon enough.

“Four in five Irish companies are struggling to attract talent as Ireland endures its worst labour shortage for 17 years. The entire area of work permits is weighed down by bureaucracy, it is too slow, it is not fulfilling its purpose and must be revisited.”