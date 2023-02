Lidl has announced 700 new jobs nationwide.

The roles will be across the supermarket’s 176 stores, including the soon to open outlet on Queen Street in Clonmel, which was the former Chadwicks site.

A €14 million investment also means that employees are getting a 7.5 percent pay rise.

The pay rise works out between €2,000 and €2,500 for every employee per year.