Talbot Hotel move to tackle lack of chefs in hospitality sector

The Talbot Hotel in Clonmel has announced the return of the chef development programme.

The hotel has partnered with the Kildare and Wicklow ETB to deliver the programme to address hospitality shortages.

Laura Jones, sales and marketing manager for the hotel, told Tipp Today that they will usually promise a permanent contract to their graduates and an opportunity to travel within the Talbot Collection.

She says this is a “realistic solution” to the lack of chefs within the industry.

“It’s growing our own chefs, essentially, and creating a path for them towards development and towards maybe a career as a senior chef, chef de partie, sous chef, or head chef. It’s a commitment, a term of 25 weeks. It’s not as if they have to enlist in college, and, I mean, if people aren’t keen on going to college and committing for a couple of years, this is a lovely solution. Partially work, partially college, you do a little bit of both. It’s a proper apprenticeship-style model. Earn while you learn.”

For more information email: [email protected]