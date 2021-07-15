Scheme to improve visual impact of Tipp Town

Tipperary Town will be transformed through an innovative enhancement programme.

“Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour” supported by Crown Paints and the existing painting and enhancement scheme with Tipperary County Council aims to improve the appearance of the town.

The idea is that the programme will provide a more positive visual impact for the town.

Speaking at the launch in the Excel Centre in Tipp Town, Martin Quinn said that when the visual impact of a town is lacking, it negatively affects people’s impression of Tipp.

“The enhancement of our town is so important for those who live and work here and for visitors to the area.

“We know that consistent branding is vital to the importance of the business image – it gets the message across, promotes businesses and increases brand awareness.

“The visual image of our town is one of the most important factors in helping with the success of businesses and in attracting tourists.”

With the support of the Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force, the aim is to improve the appearance of the buildings to bring pride back to the town.

Guidelines for the project have been formalised and agreed by the participating businesses and grant support has been approved through the existing Painting and Enhancement Scheme with Tipperary County Council. Additional funding support for the initiative is being provided by Tipperary Credit Union. Pierse Motors have come on board with branding support as have Munster Advertising.

‘Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour’ is supported by Crown Paints and by their Tipperary Town stockists; Tipperary Co-operative, O’Brien Street, Tipperary and Joe Whelan’s, Main Street, Tipperary.

Crown Paints are very excited to partner with Tipp Town Enhancement Group and the two local stockists, Tipperary Co-operative and Joe Whelan’s, on this enhancement project.

“We believe the bespoke colour palette created by our Colour Specialist Kathryn Lloyd, will bring a new vibrancy and rejuvenation to the streets of the town and achieve the committee’s goal of Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour,” said Ken Kinsella, Regional Sales Manager for Crown Paints.

The Enhancement Group has met with great enthusiasm for the project and there is a lot of excitement as everyone looks forward to fresh and vibrant colour schemes on homes and shop fronts in Tipperary Town.

The scheme was launched by the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary Town/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District, Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan.

Tipperary Co-operative in association with Crown Paints is delighted to support this project.

“It is great to see local businesses come together to rejuvenate the town by adding a splash of colour. This initiative will improve the streetscape and public realm of our town and the benefits will be seen by both the residents of our community and by visitors. Our involvement is recognition of the support of the wider Tipperary community towards Tipperary Co-operative over many years,” said Trisha Spillane.

Joe Whelan’s are a supplier of the paints. Ann Whelan said they are thrilled to be involved; “From the heart of town, we are delighted to be one of the stockists of Crown Paints and look forward to working with those involved in this exciting initiative. From Joe Whelan’s we wish it every success. Let’s make Tipperary shine again.”

The Enhancement Group is made up of; Eamon Ryan-Cooper (The Porterhouse), Rita Fenton (Rita’s Flowers), Willie Kinane (McMahon Shoes), William Carroll (William Carroll Auctioneers) and Eilish Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald Opticians).

Niamh Quinn McIlveney of Events Connect designed and sponsored the logo for the group.

‘Where Tipperary leads, Ireland follows’ – Let’s lead the way and bring pride to Tipperary Town with colour and vibrancy on businesses and homes.