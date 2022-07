The Penneys store in Clonmel is set for a revamp.

Primark has applied to Tipperary Count Council for permission to carry out a number of changes to their outlet on O’Connell Street in the town.

Among the proposals before planning officials is a change of use from a stock room to a retail area.

Nine new fitting rooms are proposed along with seven new cash desks and a new customer lift.

A decision is due on the application by September 19th.