McGrath critical of failure to address Section 39 workers pay issues

There are hopes the Government will intervene to prevent strike action by Section 39 workers next week.

Those working in the Community and Voluntary Sector plan to take action on Tuesday to seek parity with their HSE counterparts.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has criticised the Government for failing to acknowledge the issue in the 2024 budget.

“They’re forced to go on the picket line, in tears, to get parity of esteem with their HSE colleagues who get €4 an hour extra doing the same work in the same settings. This is shocking and with a budget that ignored it completely.

“This budget – I don’t know what planet ye are on – just ignored the fact of these workers and the impending strike and you’re going to force them out on the picket line to get basic human rights.”