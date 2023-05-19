Major jobs boost for Tipperary

Boston Scientific Corporation will today announce an €80 million investment in its Clonmel operations.

The funding – supported by the government through IDA Ireland – will go towards the continued expansion of the company’s medical technology manufacturing and research & development capabilities.

The move will lead to the creation of over 400 jobs in the coming years.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due at the facility this morning at an event celebrating the site’s 25th anniversary.

Conor Russell is Vice President of Operations at Boston Scientific, Clonmel.

“With today’s announcement we’re bringing in two new manufacturing lines and the associated process and product development with that activity.

“We’re really looking forward to expanding and growing and adding to our current workforce over the coming months and years ahead.”