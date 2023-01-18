Local company among those to benefit from Lidl investment

A Tipperary company is among those to benefit from an investment of €1 billion by Lidl in the Irish agri-food businesses last year

Its latest Supplier Impact Report says that €682 million of the investment went towards products for its Irish stores.

The remaining €318m worth of Irish food and drink was exported to Lidl outlets in other countries.

Cahir based ham and bacon producer Honeyvale Foods agreed a €17 million deal with the German retailer last month which now sees the company exporting to Lidl stores in Portugal, Poland and Denmark.