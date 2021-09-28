Local businessman says Nenagh has improved dramatically in recent years

Nenagh is on the brink of big things according to a local business leader.

The north Tipp town is experiencing a significant influx of people as the legacy of remote working sees families coming into the area rather than moving away to work in Dublin, or other cities.

This in turn is seen as an opportunity for Nenagh to grow with local Chamber of commerce vice president Denis Finnerty saying the town is reaping the rewards of hard work over the years.

“If a town or a region is a nice place to live then it becomes a nice place to visit and you will get people to visit it, to enjoy it, to stick in it, to stay there. Lots of people then choose to make their homes and their lives there.

“Nenagh has improved dramatically in the last few years. We have an infrastructure in town now which is able to cope with the influx of people.

“I think Nenagh is on the cusp of becoming a wonderful town and a wonderful place to live.”