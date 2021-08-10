Home Instead to create new jobs in Tipperary

A number of new jobs are to be created in Tipperary by Ireland’s largest provider of home care services.

Home Instead already has a 4,000 strong caregiver team working across every county in Ireland.

This is to increase by 1,000 this year with 50 of these in the Premier County.

Shane Jennings is Chief Operating Officer with Home Instead.

“We have 23 offices around the country and one of them is in Tipperary so we are delighted to try to stimulate job activity in the local area.”

“What we have found – and I think what we’re all aware of – there’s a huge need and there’s a huge demand at the moment in homecare where the individual wants to remain at home independently and if we can provide that support that’s why we’re here.”

Shane Jennings says the posts are open to anybody with the ability to care.

“All walks of life – we have male/female, young/old, students.”

“People who have probably been unfortunate where they’ve had circumstances over the last year and a half where they haven’t been able to continue their work.”

“We’re opening to all cohorts of individuals and we will train them – we have the Home Instead Academy where we train the potential caregiver on what is required to give the care.”