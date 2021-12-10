Cathaoirleach of Thurles District urging people to support locally owned businesses this Christmas

We’re being urged to not only shop local but to shop locally owned this Christmas.

Businesses across Tipperary have lost out due to the move towards online shopping during the pandemic.

Cathaoirleach of Thurles Municipal District and local business owner Seamus Hanafin says family owned businesses contribute so much to Tipperary while also providing a better service.

“We don’t do zero hour contracts – we do 39 hour contracts or whatever contracts that people want.

“We give a different choice – when you go into the multiples they’re not buying specifically. They’re buying for what’s selling across the country or what’s selling across Europe.

“When you go into an independent retailer you’re buying the choice that is decided by the people who are involved in that business which is local.

“You know Larry O’Keefe the furniture retailer in Clonmel has a great saying – and he’s right about this – when you’re name is over the door you have to give a different level of service.”