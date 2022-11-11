Call for people to support Clonmel Cost of Living Coalition rally

The local Cost of Living Coalition says people in Tipperary are having to choose between food and heat this winter.

That’s the message from Dean McGrath a member of the Clonmel branch of the group ahead of their march tomorrow.

He is calling on members of the public to come and support the demonstration which is being held from The Main Guard in Clonmel on Saturday, at 2:30pm.

Dean says not only are businesses in the town struggling to keep their doors open, but families are in need of increased financial supports.

“It’s so widespread and I think first off not to be overly negative there was obviously some good things in the Budget which came through and we welcome stuff like the extension of the Fuel Allowance and some targeted measures which were quite positive.

“It’s not nearly enough – what we’re facing in Tipperary rurally is people that can’t afford to heat their homes and also put food on the table.”

There will be a similar protest by the Nenagh branch on the 19th of November.