€615k for Tipp-based gig and festival projects under national funding

The government has announced €25 million in funding to help gigs and festivals to happen this year.

Among the Tipperary projects to secure funding – €233,000 has been allocated for a series of country music concerts organised by Billy Morrissey.

While just under €150,000 is going towards holding Feile Forever in a socially distanced venue in Tipp, and €106,000 has gone towards a number of performances at Hotel Minella in Clonmel.

The Live Performance Support Scheme aims to provide money for live events to take place even with reduced attendances.

Below are the list of Tipperary-based projects to receive funding:

(Legal name – Trading name – Grant offered – Proposed event)

Stephanie Browne – Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh – €15,868 – Marquee outdoor variety show for 1000 people showcasing local singers and dancers

Gerard Lawless – Clonmel World Music – €17,950 – A number of musical concerts by Irish blues and traditional musicians for online broadcast

Glantine Inns Ltd – Templemore Arms Hotel – €26,446 – Themed Live Music performances recorded and broadcast from the Templemore Arms Hotel.

Charlie Moloney – TOT events LTD – €67,730 – A number of gigs in Limerick

Hotel Minella Ltd. – Hotel Minella – €105,784 – A number of performances at Hotel Minella

PPJ Ltd & CWB Productions Ltd – CWB – €148,097 – Feile Forever is a concert series in a socially distanced venue in Co. Tipperary

William Morrisey – Billy Morrissey – €232,724 – Series of Country Music Concerts via live stream featuring Irish country music singers musicians and supporting crew.