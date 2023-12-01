Over €200,000 in Clár funding approved for Tipp

A number of Tipperary GAA clubs are to benefit from the latest tranche of Clár funding.

Nationally a total of €5 million has been allocated to sports clubs under the programme with over €200,000 coming the way of the Premier County.

The biggest beneficiaries locally are Gortnahoe Glengoole GAA club and Ballingarry GAA club who both receive €50,000.

Local Senator Garret Ahearn says the money is targeted at rural projects.

The funding that’s been announced this morning is being provided as part of Our Rural Future which will see investment in important infrastructure projects in local sports clubs right across the country. The funding is targeted specifically at sporting clubs in rural communities and the vast majority of those are local GAA clubs.”

Ballingarry GAA, Gortnahoe-Glengoole GAA club & Gortnahoe National School, Upperchurch Drombane GAA, Galtee Rovers – St Pecauns GAA club, Lattin Cullen GAA and Killea GAA are the local beneficiaries.

Senator Ahearn outlined some of the projects to be undertaken with the funding.

“All six have received between €16,000 and the maximum of €50,000 to do works. Some of the works that are going to be done, for example in Gortnahoe Glengoole it’ll be surface works and safety, there’ll be an upgrade of the car park in Ballingarry GAA club, in Upperchurch Drombane they’re also installing a new car park.”