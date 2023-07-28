Over €1.1 million allocated to Tipperary for road repairs and improvements

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced the additional funding of almost €16 million nationally this morning for works focused on rural roads and laneways.

This second round of funding under LIS is an increase on the last allocation which was just under €745,000.

Tipperary County Council has been urged by local representatives to use this money to clear the backlog of applications they currently face.

Minister Humphreys says making the announcement today, Minister Heather Humphreys said this will make a difference in terms of access and connectivity.

“The local Improvement scheme is about making people’s lives that bit easier ensuring we have good road to homes farm and our local amenities and that is what Our rural Future is all about ensuring more and more people can live work and raise a family throughout communities in rural Ireland.

“Good roads are essential for our rural communities and this record investment will mean better access and connectivity for farming families.”