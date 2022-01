Gardaí are reminding users of e-scooters that they must abide by the rules of the road after two of them were seized in Clonmel yesterday.

Gardaí say they received reports of the two e-scooters being driven dangerously near the Clonmel bypass yesterday evening.

They were subsequently seized due to endangerment to other road users.

Gardaí say that e-scooters are considered mechanically propelled vehicles, and can lead to prosecution under the Road Traffic Act.