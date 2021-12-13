Drombane woman co-opted onto Tipperary County Council

Peggy Ryan has been co-opted onto Tipperary County Council in place of her brother Peter.

The co-option was proposed by her Fine Gael party colleagues Councillor Noel Coonan and seconded by Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan.

Peggy was given a warm welcome by all councillors and the Chief Executive, as many welcomed the addition of another female voice and a passionate hard worker within her community of Drombane.

Councillor Coonan spoke about how she started out on inclinations towards a political career early on, as Chair of the school council while she was a student in Ursuline Secondary School.

Peggy then went on to a degree in History, Politics and Social Studies, a Masters in Theoretical and Experimental Linguistics and a Post Grad in Social Policy and Practice.

Councillor Coonan said that Councillor Ryan will focus on issues, such as housing, disability awareness and enhanced services for rural Ireland.

“She brings another female perspective that’s been missing for some time and also the spirit of the Ned of the Hill community,” Cllr Coonan said.

In seconding the co-option, Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan said;

“Her reputation precedes her, she’s a wonderful community activist and a huge addition to the local authority and she has our full support.”

It was also acknowledged that joining the council can be challenging and daunting, but more so in the middle of a term and all councillors offered their support and guidance.

In the absence of a physical meeting, the Chief Executive Joe MacGrath apologised for the lack of a formal handshake, but hoped she would take the virtual welcome.

“Peggy has the full support of myself, the management team and the staff and we wish Peggy the very best of luck in the future.”

The contribution of Peter in his time on the council was also recognised.

Peggy told the meeting that she was honoured to take up the position, she thanked her Fine Gael colleagues and said that she’s looking forward to getting to know everybody.