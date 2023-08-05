‘Don’t become a statistic’ – Tipperary Gardaí urge caution on roads

Tipperary Gardaí are asking motorists to be extra careful on the roads this weekend.

Traffic will be busier than usual due to the Bank Holiday with many people heading away for the weekend.

Six people have lost their lives on Tipperary’s roads this year with four over the last number of weeks.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station is appealing to people to drive with caution.

“As we enter into this bank holiday weekend, we can all expect an increased volume of traffic on the roads.

“In adition, the weather forecast is not good with a lot of rainfall forecast and high winds.

“Unfortunately, so far this year, we have lost six lives on the roads of Tipperary, four of which have been lost in the last four weeks.

“Our appeal to people this weekend is please do not become a statistic, slow down, wear your seatbelt and never ever drink and drive.”