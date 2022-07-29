Disruptions expected in parts of Tipp as All Together Now starts

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District is assuring locals that they have coordinated with Gardaí and other councils ahead of All Together Now.

The festival which kicks off today with attendees arriving since yesterday evening in Portlaw in Waterford, was marred with controversy over long traffic delays and tailbacks when it ran pre-pandemic.

This year three separate routes have been set up by the festival and Gardaí, with the council in Tipperary saying they have been in regular contact with the Waterford County Council who were taking the lead on this.

However, they are reminding people to still expect delays around Carrick-on-Suir and Kilsheelan as both are on designated festival routes.

Anyone travelling to the festival is advised to avoid using their SatNav and instead follow the specific signs and directions in place.

Despite the possible disruptions today the council are hopeful it will have a positive impact on local businesses.

For more information on buses to the event, routes, and directions visit the website :

https://www.alltogethernow.ie/