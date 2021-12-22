More disabled parking spaces for Thurles

The regeneration plans for Liberty Square in Thurles will now include three disabled parking spaces, but there won’t be any in the new car park.

There had been a number of concerns about the lack of disabled parking and accessibility in Thurles.

In a response to Councillor Jim Ryan, the council told him that the new car park off the Square will not have any disabled spaces, as they thought access would be easier from the Square itself.

Councillor Jim Ryan told Tipp Today he thought that having spaces in both the Square and car park would have been better.

He outlined where the three new spaces will be.

“So, the good news is that the council have agreed to install three new disabled parking spaces in Liberty Square, one will be installed outside the old Post Office in Liberty Square, one will be put outside Supermacs and one will also be put outside McKevitt’s supermarket in Liberty Square.

“I think that’s great news, and I think it’s good that the council have listened to the concerns of the general public, and I want to thank the council, the district engineers and Sharon Scully for doing that – to make life a bit easier now for people with disabilities to park in Liberty Square.”