Defibrillator in Cloughjordan returned after used for genuine reasons

The defibrillator at Cloughjordan National School has been returned after being used for genuine reasons.

Yesterday Gardaí in Nenagh issued an appeal for information following a supposed theft of the equipment from the front of the school between December 21st and 27th.

However, it has since been confirmed that it has been brought back to the school after being used by members of the community, reinforcing the importance of this life saving equipment.

The school today stated that the defibrillator is now temporarily out of order and once back in use the information will be circulated.

If anyone in the area needs the use of a defibrillator in the meantime others can be accessed at the Kilruane GAA clubhouse, Centra, and St.Michael’s National School.