Decision on revamp of former Birdhill Creamery due imminently

A decision on a planning application to develop a tourism visitor facility at Birdhill’s former creamery is due at the end of the month.

Tipperary County Council has received additional information relating to the plans for the 19th century building, which closed as a creamery in 1987.

The plans, submitted by Caroline & John Rice, seek to develop a café and visitor facilities, as well as exhibition space, independent office space, and a children’s play area.

Permission is also being sought to demolish some existing derelict buildings on the site.

The Council’s decision on the application is due on August 23rd.