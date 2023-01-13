Day surgery cancelled at Nenagh and Ennis hospitals next week

Day surgery at Nenagh and Ennis Hospitals has been cancelled for next week, starting Monday, January 16th.

This comes after both hospitals expanded their inpatient capacity as a surge of respiratory illnesses swept the Midwest.

Only a limited amount of elective surgery will be performed at UHL, which serves North Tipp, St. John’s, and Croom.

Endoscopies and outpatient clinics at Nenagh and Ennis, as well as those at UHL, St. John’s, Croom, and the University Maternity Hospital in Limerick, will run as scheduled.

Medical assessment units at St. John’s and Nenagh hospitals have temporarily changed from a five- to a seven-day workweek to accommodate more GP referrals for medical assessment.