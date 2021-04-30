Two due in court in connection with organised crime in Clonmel area

Two people have been charged in connection with a Garda operation in Clonmel targeting organised crime.

They were among four people arrested yesterday.

Ten houses in the town were searched in the operation which started at 7am on Thursday morning leading to the seizure of €18,000 worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis herb and amphetamines.

Two suspected imitation firearms were also discovered, as well as an assortment of weapons such as slash hooks.

Two men in their 30s are due to appear before Youghal District Court today.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her late teens who were also arrested as part of this operation have since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

All of the suspected drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The operation was conducted by Gardaí from the Clonmel District Drug Unit with the assistance of local uniform and detective Gardaí, the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit, Armed Support Units and Regional Dog Unit.

Members of the Defence Forces also assisted Gardaí in carrying out a number of the searches.