Tipperary’s newest Little Blue Hero welcomed to force

Tipperary’s newest Little Blue Hero has been welcomed to the force.

Little Blue Heroes provides assistance for families with children who have a life-threatening or life-limiting condition.

Yesterday Róisín Price was at Tipperary Town Garda Station where she received her official Garda uniform from her Garda buddy John Hennessy.

She is now an honorary member of Unit C with one of her first duties to perform an inspection of the station, followed by mobile patrols with her Unit colleagues.

Honorary Garda Price has received a warm welcome, with members hoping she will be back on duty very soon.