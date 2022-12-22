Tipperary solicitor questions comments by High Court Judge

Remarks by a High Court judge to lawyers who had referred their clients to medical professionals came ‘like a bolt out of the blue’, according to a leading Tipperary solicitor.

Justice Michael Twomey said there was ‘clearly no medical grounds’ for a solicitor referring one of the plaintiffs to a psychiatric consultant.

Justice Twomey said it was ‘inappropriate’ because the lawyer is ‘not a GP’.

Cashel based Cian O’Carroll, who was representing the plaintiffs in the case, says the Personal Injuries Assessment Board also made referrals.

“There’s nothing wrong with doing that it seems but yet there’s something wrong about us doing that to ensure that the injury is fully understood and documented.

“These are independent experts and I would just repeat that point.”