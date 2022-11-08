Tipperary school among nine run by Holy Ghost Order facing abuse allegations

The Holy Ghost Order says it expects more survivors to come forward, after it disclosed 233 men have alleged they were abused.

Allegations were made against 77 priests in the order – which ran a number of private fee-paying schools in Ireland.

The order – also known as the Spiritans – received complaints from nine of its schools including Rockwell College between New Inn and Cashel.

While allegations of abuse were also made at various schools in Dublin such as Blackrock College, Willow Park, St. Mary’s, St. Michael’s and Templeogue College.

Of the 233 people who’ve come forward, 57 alleged they were abused in Blackrock College – with two brothers accounting the abuse they suffered at the hands of a priest there in a RTE Radio documentary.

The Irish Independent reports that since 2004 Spiritans paid €5 million in settlement claims and support services to victims, which it told the paper was funded through the sale of historic assets.

80 settlements have been made to date, while various others are ongoing.