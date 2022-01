Revenue detector dogs have helped uncover €330,000 worth of drugs in Dublin.

Bailey and Sam helped officers seize 15.5 kilos of herbal cannabis, more than 5,500 tablets, and other cannabis products at two premises yesterday.

The packages were destined for addresses in counties including Tipperary, Cork and Kerry.

The drugs were concealed in parcels labelled tea, Christmas gifts, coffee beans and textiles, and originated from places like the US and the Netherlands.