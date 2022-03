Incidents of domestic abuse have risen by 19 percent in Tipperary over the past year.

These include domestic violence, as well as breaches of safety or protection orders.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart says that the protective services unit in the Premier county is currently at full capacity.

Speaking at a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting he added that even if a callout is called off, they would still check in to see if there are any patterns or indications of sinister behaviour.