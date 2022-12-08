Three released without charge following arrests during Clonmel raid yesterday

A man and two women have been released after arrests were made during a raid in Clonmel yesterday.

Gardaí conducted a joint-agency search operation at a number of premises yesterday morning assisted by the Armed Support Unit, Public Order Unit, the ISPCA, and a number of other bodies.

Three caravans which are suspected to have been stolen were seized by Gardaí as well as a quantity of drugs worth around €2,000, while fifteen dogs and three horses were rescued by the ISPCA.

Three men and two women were arrested during the operation and detained in Garda stations across Tipperary.

A man and the two women have since been released without charge while two men remain detained at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.