Three people will appear in court today after two boys missing from Northern Ireland for almost two weeks were found in Tipperary earlier this week.

The brothers aged 5 and 8 – who were last seen in Belfast in mid-May – were found in Thurles on Tuesday.

Two women, in their 50s and 30s, and a man in his 40s were arrested in connection with the investigation.

They’re due before Nenagh District Court this morning.