Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for information following a number of thefts in the District.

In the early hours of Friday morning, clothing items were stolen from a black SUV that was parked by Caredoc on the Western Road.

A second theft occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning, where a cement mixer was stolen from a shed in Kilvemnon near Mullinahone.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information regarding either incident to contact them on 052-6177640.