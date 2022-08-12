Reminder for gun owners to renew licence

An increase in firearms certificates in Tipperary means more people need to renew in the coming weeks.

Anyone in the county with a certificate expiring in the next three months is being urged to apply for renewal as soon as possible.

Clonmel based Garda Sergeant Margaret Kelly says anyone required to take action will have received correspondence already but she is encouraging them to take steps immediately.

She says that applying early won’t affect the expiry date of the new licence and those who don’t apply could face serious consequences.

Sgt. Kelly told Tipp FM that if the licence runs out the owners can have their firearms seized.